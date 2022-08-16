Narva Mayor Raik urged the Estonian authorities to stop the issue of dismantling the tank monument

The mayor of the city of Narva, Katri Raik, did not support the decision of the Estonian government on the issue of dismantling the Soviet tank monument and called on government members to stop. About it informs Estonian state broadcasting portal ERR.

“I would ask the government to stop and understand that this tank is on our territory. This is our property, and we have to make a decision,” Raik responded to the statement of Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets that the Narva authorities are inactive and the government will have to intervene.

In addition, the mayor stressed that the government should not interfere in decisions at the municipal level.

On the morning of August 16, it became known that the Estonian government had decided to move the Soviet monuments in Narva and Narva-Jõesuu. Preparations have begun for the demolition of the monumental T-34 tank.