the case

“A normal man looks at a woman's ass and maybe he tries: if he succeeds he fucks her, otherwise he goes home. Get offended as much as you like, this is my idea.” These are the words of the mayor of Terni Stefano Bandecchi in the city council where the amendment of a policy document on combating gender violence is being discussed. The brawl breaks out and the opposition leaves the Chamber in indignation. Everything happens during the discussion of an act proposed by the minorities on gender violence, the councilor Cinzia Fabrizi (FdI) criticized the statements made by the mayor Stefano Bandecchi last November, in which he claimed among other things that “those who have never cheating on his girlfriend is not normal”. “I have never killed anyone. Now if you want to do something about gender violence, fine – comments the mayor – Otherwise Alternativa Popolare is free to choose what to vote for: I will vote against this amendment because I , you, must not teach anything, whether from the right or the left.” At that point the tone was raised and the minorities left the council chamber. The exponents of Alternative Popolare, the mayor's party, attacked the opposition and, in the end, approved the act on gender violence, but with the modifications established by the majority. Which also gave rise to the criticism of the minority wanting to mention only Giulia Cecchettin in the document to be voted on.



