Mayor Sudzhi Slashchev: the city is not under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, do not believe the propaganda

The mayor of Sudzha (Kursk region) commented on the words of the Ukrainian side about the capture of the city by the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU). He explained that this was a lie, there was no capture, and called for not believing the enemy’s propaganda in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“Our Sudzha, do not believe Ukrainian propaganda. And do not sow panic,” Slashchev emphasized.

Earlier, a video was distributed in which four Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in their hands were standing against the backdrop of a building in Sudzha with Gazprom signs. Before that, a photo of a Ukrainian fighter near the Pyaterochka store also appeared. The Ukrainians tried to convince everyone that the footage was taken in the city center, where they had allegedly already broken through, but in fact they were from the village of Zaoleshenka.

On the morning of August 9, Vitaly Slashchev confirmed the start of the evacuation. He warned of the extreme instability of mobile communications in the city.