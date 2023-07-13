There is a curious character who, for more than fifty years, has jumped into the arena of the Pamplona bullring during the San Fermín fair. He does it every time a matador has cut off at least one ear and his intention is to congratulate him on the bullfight and tie a traditional red scarf around his neck. After greeting him, he returns to the line.

This character is called ‘Mayor of Sol’. This is how it has been baptized by its creator, Damián Sánchez, 83 years old and born in Bullas and living in Barcelona. He wears an elegant morning suit with shorts, a top hat and a red sash across his chest and is seen in one of the most famous arenas in the country. Every San Fermín, Damián Sánchez moves to Pamplona to enjoy the popular festivals with his rock, El Bustle.

In addition to winning the affection of the attendees, Damián’s character has been publicly recognized. For example, in 2022 he received a special mention from the jury of the Ciudadela de Pamplona Awards and in 2011 the then mayoress of Pamplona, ​​Yolanda Barcina, awarded him the red scarf.

See also Gisela blocks Giuliana for saying that she is in “The Great Show” for her “talent”: “You are here because I want to” He has decided to retire the character but his intention is to continue attending his annual appointment with the Pamplona fair

After this long career in which he has been able to greet dozens of bullfighters, these are the last Sanfermines for the ‘Mayor of the sun’, although not for the one from Bullas. Damián Sánchez has decided to retire his character but his intention is to continue attending his annual appointment with the Pamplona fair.

In New York



The creation of his character has its origin in the 70s, due to the fact that some of the corporations that had to preside over the bullfight did not want to wear the classic morning suit. He invented an outfit between the serious and the comic, with executive shorts and socks, and premiered it the following year in the arena. He convinced a bullfighter to let him pass in exchange for a cigar. Since then, without interruption, he has not stopped going to Pamplona -except for the suspension of the party in 2020 and 2021 due to covid- and, if nothing prevents it, he will return again in 2024.