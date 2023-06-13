An operation carries out a search at the facilities of the Sant Josep City Council, this Tuesday in the Ibizan town. German Lama (Europa Press)

Agents of the Civil Guard judicial police have arrested this Tuesday the acting socialist mayor of the City Council of Sant Josep de Sa Talaia (Ibiza, 28,813 inhabitants), Ángel Luis Guerrero, in the framework of a judicial investigation for alleged crimes of administrative prevarication and bribery that has been declared secret. As confirmed by sources of the investigation, the arrest occurred during the search that the agents carried out in the municipal offices, in which some officials were present. According to Radio Ibiza, one of the municipal lawyers and a lawyer who practices in a private office on the island have also been arrested.

The operation started early this Tuesday morning when several Civil Guard agents broke into the municipal headquarters and invited the officials who were working to leave the premises to carry out a search of the facilities. During Tuesday morning there have been many images of Civil Guard officials taking boxes out of the consistory and carrying documents. During the search, the acting mayor has remained present at all times while the agents in charge of the investigation have prevented access from outside.

The Civil Guard has also carried out searches in professional offices in other parts of the island. The operation has been ordered by the Examining Court Number 3 of Ibiza, which has declared the proceedings secret and new arrests are not ruled out. Mayor Guerrero was about to leave the mayoralty after not obtaining enough mayors in the past elections on May 28 to repeat his mandate. The PP candidate, Vicente Roig, obtained 10 councilors and doubled the party’s presence in the Consistory, which left the PSOE candidate with no chance of adding his seven councilors to the one obtained by Ara Eivissa and that of Unidas Podemos.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe