Two weeks after the conflict over the suspension of face-to-face classes in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), the last national decree that imposed the same measure in Rosario since Monday generated the rejection of the Municipality. Mayor Pablo Javkin announced that he will ask for the measure to be reviewed because “there is no logic “the criteria to define the alarm zones epidemiological and sanitary.

The night before, Governor Omar Perotti had announced the adherence of Santa Fe to the directives of the Casa Rosada in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, although it was far from being a total acceptance. The president decided to comply with the order to close the schools but not until May 21 but only until this Friday. In parallel, he sent a note to the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, seeking “different analyzes” of the situation in the province in the face of the pandemic to decide the restrictions.

“It seems essential to us to correct and we are going to make a presentation in that regard,” warned Javkin about the current disposition taken by the division by departments to define the scope of the measures against COVID-19. In this regard, he stressed that it is an “unfair” criterion based on jurisdictions established “in the 19th century” and is “clearly a mistake“because that parameter” has nothing to do with the health reality “of the region.

Rosario is the head of one of the two Santa Fe departments in which there will be no face-to-face classes this week. The other is San Lorenzo, located north of the city, which frequently refers seriously ill patients for admission to the Cradle of the Flag. This mechanism is repeated in the relationship with many localities in other areas even more distant in the south of Santa Fe, although there the schools can continue to operate with the current protocol. The mayor of the Progressive Front argues that this role of the city as “core” of the provincial health system increases hospital occupancy, one of the indicators by which the epidemiological alert is determined.

The former national deputy of the Civic Coalition argued that the category in which Rosario is located “measures critical beds as if they were only from the department.” In reference to the decision that was made in the AMBA, he pointed out: “It seems to us a definition taken in a very distant field and we are going to fight for that to be corrected. “

“The province should be taken as a single district or by regions,” said Javkin in relation to the work modality that was adopted last year in Santa Fe. He then clarified that will go through the “formal channels enabled by decree “to send their claim to the Nation and he hoped that they will be” quick “to address the issue as soon as possible in search of the schools reopening next week.

On the stage in the educational system, the mayor considered that “the last restriction measure should be to suspend the presence of the boys in school. “In this sense, he rejected that it is one of the first measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and stressed that the province” has taken the precaution of vaccinating its teachers in a very high percentage “to avoid closure of educational institutions.

