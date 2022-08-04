Discovery of a negotiation between the mayor and a local company on contracts and piloted hiring

The mobile squad of the police headquarters of Taranto arrested the mayor of today Fortified fortress (Taranto), Roberto Lacquer. The first citizen is now under house arrest and the same restrictive measure also affected a 59-year-old man with a police history. 5 other people are also under investigation. The disputed crimes, for various reasons, are those of attempted extortion, undue induction to give or promise benefits, fireundue perception of the Basic income.

The investigation focuses on an alleged negotiation for the award of a series of public contracts between the mayor and a local company; fifty-nine year old intermediary for the award of the works. The constant presence in the life of the municipal administration of man emerged from the investigations, a convict close to high-profile criminal circuits, according to the investigators, “capable of manipulating the political-administrative choices of the municipal body, with an apparent symbiotic relationship with the mayor, so much so that he has generated intolerance in municipal employees and in some municipal councilors “precisely because of his” constant presence “in the municipal offices.

The man and one of the suspects on the loose would have set fire to the car of a city councilor, because he had politically opposed the mayor, criticizing the relationship between him and the 59-year-old, already known during the municipal elections and based on suspected economic interests. The investigations revealed flows of money from companies linked to the man in favor of the company of the mayor and fictitious hires in that company of the other’s family members. Lacca was elected mayor in May 2019 with a civic list.

The fifty-nine ended up under house arrest today together with the mayor of Fortified fortress (Taranto) played an important role in many municipal contracts. Indeed, according to investigators, exploited “repeatedly” the mayor so that, through “his office and his powers”, he could make him obtain advantages. In fact, from the investigation of the Flying Squad, theundue induction of two entrepreneurs for the renovation of a bell tower (works for 50 thousand euros) already approved with a municipal determination. The man, who was also an undue earner of the citizenship income, would have acted as an intermediary and the mayor Lacca he would then have provided the entrepreneurs with the information necessary to be formally invited to negotiate, having the project already approved in advance viewed and trying to obtain, as a counterpart, the promise of hiring a person close to him in the company of the entrepreneurs.

Mayor and fifty-nine would also be responsible for attempted extortion for trying to force a person interested in the management of the sports field to entrust the advertising space of the structure to the 59 year old. Another hypothesis of attempted extortion, not carried out for the refusal of the victim, is still linked to the person interested in the sports field and concerns the management of the public park against a monthly fee but on condition that the necessary equipment for the restructuring of the park provided them fifty-nine. The crime of undue induction is disputed because the commercial manager of a waste collection contractor, also under investigation, was forced to hire the son of the 59-year-old partner with a partial and indefinite employment contract.

