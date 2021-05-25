Riga Mayor Martins Stakis will remove the flags of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in the city. He reported this in Twitter…

The politician noted that he made this decision because of the appeal of the head of the IIHF, Rene Fasel, to return the national flag of Belarus, which was replaced by a white-red-white one on May 24.

Stakis clarified that, in case of non-fulfillment of the requirement, Fasel in an official letter asked to remove the IIHF symbols. “Everyone should choose his side – the people thirsting for freedom or the dictator,” added the mayor of Riga.

On Monday, May 24, at the 2021 World Hockey Championship, held in Riga, they got rid of the official flag of Belarus and replaced it with a white-red-white flag. This happened at the place where the flags of the countries participating in the world championship were installed.

Belarus was deprived of the right to host the World Cup in January this year. The IIHF attributed the decision to the failure to guarantee the safety of tournament participants and fans.