On the territory of Pervomaisk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), destruction was recorded after a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Monday, January 30, by the mayor of the city Sergey Kolyagin.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of the shelling, the production facilities of one of the transport enterprises located in the private sector of Pervomaisk were destroyed as a result of the shelling,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Kolyagin, despite the fact that the attack was carried out at the end of the working day, when many return home, none of the civilians were injured. The scale of damage to urban development is being specified.

Earlier that day, it became known that 11 residential buildings were damaged in Alcheevka (LPR) during shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On January 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of the regional hospital in Novoaidar in the LPR with NATO missiles. 14 people died and 24 others were injured. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the attack on the hospital a grave war crime of the Kyiv regime.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops fired artillery at a medical facility in Nova Kakhovka. Then the military of Ukraine fired 17 shells from cannon artillery at the hospital campus of the Sokol plant.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

