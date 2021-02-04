The mayor of Pehuajó, Pablo Zurro, from the Frente de Todos, charged this Thursday with extreme harshness against the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, whom he called “unpresentable” for her management, prior to that of Axel Kicillof. In addition, he called Horacio Rodríguez Larreta a “liar and a crybaby.”

“I have to do a little bit of history and I don’t want to go too far, Pehuajó spent four very bad years in the connection with the Nation and Province, and when they ask me why I always say it is so they don’t come back, because we militants and mayors work against multimedia, against the PRO, for the people, and always with many impediments, “the ultrakirchnerista Zurro began in the act in which Kicillof announced a reinforcement of the teaching staff.

After that introduction, the mayor fired directly at one of the former Buenos Aires officials, more precisely at the Secretary of Security: “I want to thank Axel and Berni because he is going to see two mobiles [policiales] new. A cell phone has not been seen in Pehuajó for a while. The unpresentable from [Cristian] Ritondo had us work with 68 fewer police officers. Pehuajó reached that level “.

Zurro continued his barrage with the disqualification against Vidal: “I show like a cucarda of pride never having met with the unpresentable governor from the province of Buenos Aires or with any of its ministers. “

“They wanted, through the resources, that one does not say what he thinks; they wanted us to co-govern in what they achieved, what Argentina was, what Axel and Alberto are trying to get out, in a disaster, a Macrista pandemic and terrifying vidalista“he explained.

And he assured that he did not shut up “because expressing that there is an oligarchic sector that has ten or fifteen thousand hectares and that believes that with that it spills, and takes it all, is not bad.”

Pablo Zurro, mayor of Pehuajó, with Carlos Zannini, today Treasury Attorney.

In addition, after praising Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, he denounced that the election in which Vidal won was lost “because of the operation they did to Aníbal Fernández”, and that after that operation they returned “looking for a better country.”

Without leaving subtleties aside, Zurro clarified that the following was a “personal” consideration and that nobody had sent him to say anything about. And he attacked the head of government of the City of Buenos Aires.

“In the liars and in the liar of Larreta, in the crybaby, in the same one that we must remember Favaloro, in the same lie that cries for a point, we are a federal country and it hurts me as a provincial, we are a federal country from here to abroad, but in reality we are a unitary country, because when he cries has the largest co-participation in Argentina, “he remarked.

And he added that “when he cries or the porteños cry, they cry so they don’t get a point“, and that they do it because” the crybaby and Argentina are unitary. “

“Our new challenge is for the Federal Capital to have the co-participation of a province. It is a shame what happens to us. With Rosas we could and later we could not. With San Martín, with Perón, with Néstor and Cristina we could and later we could not”, lunged.

Finally, he was dismissed with a defense to Cristina and a criticism of the opposition for the Sputnik V vaccine.

“I defend Cristina and I kill myself for Cristina when she is not there. But I ask you to think, please, the Russian vaccine was the biggest crap in the world. Besides they gave him a Russian vaccine, when there are 60 named vaccines. The Russians knew nothing. When it came out that it has 91% coverage, ‘ah, but they can’t bring it’, why don’t they stop fuckingWhy don’t they dedicate themselves to the people, why don’t they dedicate themselves to thinking about the country they left us, why don’t they dedicate themselves to improving, why don’t they clarify about the judiciary, that they made us spy, they made us persecute, that they wanted to run from all sides. The fear they have is that despite Clarion, from La Nación, the gorillas and the economic powers, thanks to the militancy, Cristina, Axel, Alberto, the militancy and everyone, we returned. Ah, it was not magic, “he closed.

In his speech, Zurro, who has governed Pehuajó uninterruptedly since 2007, did not refer to the educational issue, which was the focus of the act. His brother, Avelino, is the Secretary of Municipalities of the Nation.

LGP