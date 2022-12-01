The mayor of Paris and the “priority” for Kiev: more bicycles are needed

Ukraine continues to be under attack by the Russians. There war has now entered the tenth month, almost a year of bombing continue and razed city to the soil. In this dramatic context, the comparison that the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo had with the one in Kiev, Viatly Klitsckho. The mayor of the French capital, during the Kyiv Investment Forum – meeting between the mayor of Kiev and the mayors of the main European cities organized in Brussels to make a reconstruction plan – he pulled out an incredible praise of cycle paths.

At the Hidalgo it was necessary to quote them in order to address Vitaly in this way Klitschkomayor of Kiev: “You must have a floor if you want to rebuild your city: transform the infrastructure urban, and pass from cars at bicyclesit’s very interesting”. That’s what the mayor of a city devastated by Russian bombing and without light And water in the homes. For the mayor of Paris the priority it’s bicycles. Her advice has not escaped Parisians, Hidalgo has become the target of fierce criticism on social media and many have expressed their disappointment. “I feel uncomfortable– wrote a user on Twitter – really proposed to increase the number of bicycles to a mayor in war“.

