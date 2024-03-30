Mayor Hidalgo: Russians and Belarusians will not be welcome at the Summer Olympics in Paris

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be welcome at the Summer Olympics in Paris. This was stated by the mayor of the city, Anne Hidalgo, during a visit to Kyiv, writes Le Monde.

“I want to tell the Russian and Belarusian athletes that they will not be welcome in Paris,” Hidalgo said sharply, while expressing support “with all my might” for the Ukrainian athletes.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Russians and Belarusians to participate in the Paris Olympics as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special military operation (SVO), as well as those who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus, will not be allowed to participate in the competition. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.

The Summer Olympic Games in Paris will take place from July 26 to August 11.