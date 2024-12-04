The mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, of the Democracia Ourensana formation, has announced the suppression of traditional press conferences, with journalists, for informative appearances through the YouTube social network channel of a local television station he owns, Auria Television.

Through social networks, the councilor justified his decision by understanding that appearances with journalists “only served to distort the information.”

“The truth does not need intermediaries and that is why what we do is address citizens directly,” he noted. Gonzalo Pérez Jácome in his first intervention this Tuesday.

This Wednesday, the councilor once again defended the change in format because “new technologies have forced many intermediaries to adapt” and “journalists not only do not adapt, but they want to be officially declared the sole guarantors of the truth.”

In the first “information” conference, offered this Tuesday, Jácome presented the Christmas programming and even enabled a mobile phone number for anyone who wanted to ask questions by WhatsApp during the broadcast of the space.

For this live broadcast through his television’s YouTube channel, the mayor used the City Council plenary hall.

In that first appearance, Jácome explained that this decision is due to “the media manipulation that is devastating the world” and that, in his opinion, in Ourense reaches a “degree of despotism never seen before” and which he attributes “to the interference of public administrations in all media.”

Furthermore, he stated that “it no longer makes sense to ask questions,” although he noted that for the duration of his live appearance, viewers could send their questions to a mobile phone number that he provided several times.

The video accumulates, one day after its first broadcast, almost 900 views on YouTube.

Faced with this decision, the PP has asked for transparency, while PSOE and BNG have assured that this measure violates the right to information and the Professional Association of Xornalistas of Galicia sees “a serious danger for democracy” in the action.