The mayor of Orihuela (PP) wants to give public land to Ribera Salud for a private hospital in a tourist area

Ribera Salud wants to build a private hospital in Orihuela. To do this, they have asked the City Council for public land to build it in a luxury beach tourism area, and the mayor of the Alicante city, Pepe Vegara (PP), is for the job.

The health company has formally requested the Orihuela City Council for the general concession of a municipally owned plot to build its hospital in the coastal urbanization ‘Lomas de Cabo Roig’, and operate facilities there that meet the health needs of tourism in this town. of the Vega Baja. Cabo Roig is an exclusive residential area, with protected beaches and a golf course, also located thirty minutes from Alicante airport.

The mayor of Orihuela, accompanied by the councilors of Urban Planning, Health and the Coast, Matías Ruiz, Irene Celdrán and Manuel Mestre, respectively, has explained the proposal that Ribera Salud has chosen to build its hospital on a land plot for health use of approximately 33,247 square meters.

Vegara has positively evaluated this request, stating that his government team “continues working so that the Orihuela coast covers the health care shortages that increase in the summer and cause saturation of the Torrevieja Hospital.” In addition, he adds that this new private hospital “complements the public offer that we continue to defend”, noting that “we continue working so that the second health center in Orihuela Costa is up and running as soon as possible.”

However, the mayor affirms that the City Council will begin the necessary administrative process “guaranteeing transparency and equity and, finally, public bidding to ensure participation and award.” For his part, the Councilor for Urban Planning, Matías Ruiz, has pointed out that “if it is viable for this company, it may also be viable for other interested parties, even improving the proposal.”

The executive led by Vegara affirms that this project “will complement the health needs of the coast and the municipality, especially in Orihuela Costa, assuming the creation of more than 300 jobs directly and more than 1,000 indirectly. In addition to the income that the City Council will receive through a fee.”

They also add that “this project will generate numerous benefits such as improving healthcare capacity and waiting times, serving both residents and foreign tourists who have policies with private companies. This will benefit public health care.”