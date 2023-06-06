The authorities of Nova Kakhovka confirmed that the strikes on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station led to the destruction of the valves

Night attacks on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) led to the destruction of the valves, due to which water began to uncontrollably be discharged downstream. This was announced by the mayor of Nova Kakhovka Vladimir Leontiev, writes TASS.

He confirmed that the Ukrainian troops struck the object on the night of June 5-6. “At about 02:00, a number of numerous strikes were carried out on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which destroyed the shonors, this is what the common people call valves,” the authorities specified.