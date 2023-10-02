The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, will arrive in the country this Saturday for a tour that includes Bogotá and the Darién Gap area, on the border between Panama and Colombia.

The mayor’s trip, which also includes stops in Mexico and Ecuador, once again makes clear the enormous concern that exists in the United States and its cities due to the migratory situation that has been occurring in this region.

According to recent figures from its own mayor’s office, in the last 14 months the city has received at least 80,000 Colombian, Ecuadorian and Venezuelan migrants. And most of them crossed the Darien Gap as part of their journey to the United States.

A number that corresponds to 77 percent of the total migrants received by the city in that same period.

According to the mayor’s office, Adamas’ trip through the region aims deepen alliances with the governments of these countries and learn first-hand about the situation faced by migrants.

Adamas, in fact, met this Monday in New York with the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, to finalize details.

According to a statement from the embassy, ​​the meeting addressed the humanitarian and development response necessary to confront the immigration challenge, both in Colombia and along the southern border of the United States. During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the situation that New York faces as a destination city and the opportunities that the city offers to collaborate with Colombia in the search for “humanitarian solutions for this crisis”.

According to the statement, the ambassador conveyed to Adams Colombia’s firm commitment to address this challenge under a shared responsibility approach and to continue seeking collaborative efforts to confront the crisis.

The journey across the Darien is a harrowing odyssey for migrants seeking a better life in the United States.

“The meeting with Mayor Adams and his team offers an excellent opportunity to discuss the shared challenges generated by the current migration crisis, as well as the ways in which Colombia is addressing irregular migration in our country and in the region. Colombia is home to nearly three million Venezuelans and has adopted open-door policies for their social and economic integration. “Colombia’s efforts to welcome Venezuelan migrants have contributed to easing pressure on social systems in the United States and other countries in the hemisphere,” the ambassador said.

However, according to the official, “much more is required to address the root causes of the crisis in Darien, and Mayor Adams and I discussed additional joint efforts at both the national and local levels that could be undertaken to create social and economic opportunities.” and discourage dangerous irregular migration through Colombia to the United States.”

During the meeting, Murillo also informed the mayor about the Safe Mobility Offices Initiative, with offices in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, to offer safe and regular routes of migration to Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who meet the requirementsin addition to sharing initiatives aimed at increasing the mechanisms for a more humane migration process.

Likewise, broader bilateral cooperation efforts were discussed to better manage migration through the Darien region. The ambassador, in passing, expressed Colombia’s full support for a recent decision by President Joe Biden that allows the legal presence in the United States of 475,000 Venezuelans and expedites the issuance of work permits for them.

The embassy also reported on a visit this Saturday by Ambassador Murillo to 51 Colombian citizens who are being held in an immigration center in Texas to evaluate their conditions and offer help to both them and their families.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68