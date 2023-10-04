Migrants camped outside a Manhattan hotel on February 1. Leonardo Munoz (Getty Images)

The mayor of New York, Democrat Eric Adams, embarks on a four-day tour of Latin America this Wednesday, with a first stop in Mexico, to learn about the main routes followed by migrants arriving in the United States, according to his office. Since April 2022, 122,000 migrants have arrived in the Big Apple, mostly Latin Americans (with Venezuelans in the lead) and Central Americans. The influx has so strained the capacity of the city’s shelter system that its Administration attempted, this Tuesday, to move toward revoking an unwritten law in the city and the State: that asylum must be offered to anyone who requests it, including men traveling alone. This policy has historically been a mandatory rule until mass arrivals have materially overwhelmed the city’s shelter and asylum capacity.

Adams’ tour will continue in Quito and Bogotá, ending with a visit to the Darién Pass. The councilor plans to return to New York this Sunday.

After repeatedly asking the federal government for help to face the economic cost of the crisis, the Administration chaired by Adams is the subject of growing criticism from many of its fellow Democrats. The statements of his main advisor, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who this weekend literally said that what President Joe Biden must do is “close the border” to cut off the flow of arrivals, are the target of numerous activists and NGOs. , but also from politicians on the same side as Adams, who consider them more typical of the most ultra factions of the Republican Party.

“We need the federal government, the congressmen, the Senate and the president [Biden] Do your job: close the borders,” Lewis-Martin said in a television interview. “And until they close the borders, they have to devise a total decompression strategy in which they can welcome all our immigrants and distribute them throughout the 50 states” of the country.

The local debate over immigration policy has become especially bitter following the Adams Administration’s second legal attempt, late Tuesday, to suspend traditional asylum law, which would mean automatically denying unaccompanied migrants – or any individual without roof, to which the norm also reaches – a place to shelter. The customary right to asylum has already been curtailed in practice in recent weeks: single men, who until July had the right to two months of shelter, now have only one month, after which they must find new accommodation in the extensive network of hotels and camps set up for migrants, including the gymnasiums of numerous public schools. The mayor’s legal battle has been going on for months.

Repeal the ‘Callahan Doctrine’

The defenders of the call right of asylum They claim that the mayor’s legal initiative marks the end of the shelter as it is known in the city. If approved by a Manhattan State Supreme Court judge, it would mark the first major change in a practice that has been in place since 1981, when the city agreed to settle a lawsuit by the Legal Aid Society, a human rights group, by providing shelter to any adult, foreign or American, who requested it. This rule is also known as the Callahan consent decree, or Callahan doctrineand forces the city to provide shelter to any single man who needs it (the mayor’s office has not questioned the asylum of families with minors, who receive immediate shelter and the children receive schooling from one day to the next).

According to data from the mayor’s office, the immigration crisis has cost the city more than $2 billion since the spring of 2022, when the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, chartered the first of the migrant buses to New York, in an attempt to put political pressure on the Democratic Administration and by extension the blue (Democratic) States. Despite the extraordinary budget items approved by the State, in addition to those from the federal government, the Adams Administration insists that there is no money to meet all the expenses derived from the presence of this floating population in the city. In the extension reached in extremis on Saturday to avoid the closure of the Administration, there is no item to finance the management of the immigration crisis.

