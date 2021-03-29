The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, announced on Monday the composition of the new municipal government. The first deputy mayor and vice mayor will be Mario Gómez, who will hold the Infrastructure, Contracting and Development competencies. The second deputy mayor will be Paqui Perez, also Citizens, which will lead the Elderly, Housing and Social Services and will be the spokesperson. The third deputy mayor, Carmen Fructuoso (PSOE), will be in charge of Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning. The councilors of Ciudadanos have a clear leading role in the new Government, as all four are among the top five deputy mayors.

The complete list of competencies is as follows:

Councilors and powers José Antonio Serrano (PSOE): Mayor of Murcia. Mario Gómez, First Deputy Mayor and Vice Mayor (Cs): Infrastructure, Recruitment, Development and spokesperson. Paqui Pérez, second deputy mayor (Cs): Seniors, Housing and Social Services. Carmen Fructuoso, third deputy mayor (PSOE): Sustainable Mobility and Street Cleaning. Pedro José García Rex, fourth deputy mayor (Cs): Culture, Tourism and Sports. Juan Fernando Hernández Piernas, fifth deputy mayor (Cs): European Programs, Municipal Initiatives and Public Roads. Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, sixth deputy mayor (PSOE): Districts and Neighborhoods, Human Resources and Urban Development. Enrique Lorca, seventh deputy mayor (PSOE): Economic Management and Citizen Security. Andrés Guerrero, eighth deputy mayor (PSOE): Urbanism and Ecological Transition. Teresa Franco (PSOE): Equality, Youth and Development Cooperation Antonio Benito (PSOE): Education, Urban Agenda and Open Government Esther Nevado (PSOE): Health and Modernization of the Administration Juan Vicente Larrosa (PSOE): Employment, Commerce and Markets.

“It is a team that will work for Murcia,” said Serrano at the press conference. The mayor also announced that “there will be a meeting once a week to put on the table those issues that may concern us.” “Always from a team,” Serrano stressed, who again criticized the treatment of the PP to the councilors of Citizens in the previous government.