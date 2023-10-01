Sunday, October 1, 2023, 8:10 p.m.



Updated 8:16 p.m.

The number of people missing in the fire that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday in the Atalayas leisure area, in Murcia, rises to sixteen. This was confirmed by the mayor of the town, José Ballesta, at a press conference. So far, thirteen bodies have been recovered, which are at the Institute of Legal Medicine for autopsies.

According to Ballesta, only three of the missing people have been identified through fingerprints. To find out the identity of the other ten missing people, DNA tests will be carried out to compare them with that of close relatives.

Local Police have not been able to report on the number of women and men who are among those who died or are still missing, although they did confirm that a significant number resided in Caravaca de la Cruz. They also indicated that they have received calls from several municipalities and even from outside Spain to alert them of the disappearance of people who could have been in the area of ​​the three nightclubs affected by the fire. Regarding the three people who remain missing, Ballesta assured that “it does not mean that they are there, but they could have been and have not been located.” Likewise, he indicated that no more bodies have been recovered in the last few hours.

On the other hand, the councilor reported that firefighters and scientific and judicial police are carrying out a grid search in the three locations to comb the entire affected area and be able to “be sure” that there are no more people among the ruins.

Ballesta explained that three fire units with 14 firefighters are currently working in the area, which already have night lighting in case it is necessary to continue the search during the night. They are joined by 22 local and national police officers.