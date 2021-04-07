The mayor of Murcia, Jose Antonio Serrano, has thanked the “good behavior and the enormous example of responsibility of the vast majority of residents who yesterday, a holiday, opted for prudence and the day could be developed without any notable incident.”

Likewise, Serrano recognized the “great work” of the local police force deployed, as well as Civil Protection volunteers, “whose presence deterred crowds that could have increased contagion by Covid.” In this sense, it also wants to show its gratitude to the Government Delegation for its collaboration in increasing the number of members of the National Police and Civil Guard in many parts of the municipality.

«Yesterday was a day in which everything ran with absolute normality and this is the best celebration that we could make of the Bando de la Huerta, since by taking care of ourselves we are taking care of our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable. I look forward to next year, when the entire population is vaccinated, we can enjoy the best Spring Festivities “, declared the mayor.

Finally, he recalled that “we are still immersed in the week that the Spring Festivities should be taking place,” so continues to ask for precaution to avoid contagion by Covid that “they fill the hospitals again, cause more deaths from this virus and also damage the local economy with new restrictions.”