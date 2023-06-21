The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, announced this Wednesday afternoon that the shovel will not start up again on Calle Mayor de Espinardo due to the execution of the mobility plan, which includes the elimination of 170 surface car parks and one lane for private traffic, in favor of two segregated bus lanes.

In Calle Mayor, the project is paralyzed and the works are reversed. In addition, the current government team will redesign the works for Avenida Teniente Montesinos, which will have parking spaces around the San José public school, more trees and wider sidewalks.

Ballesta and the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, made these statements after holding, for the second day in a row, a working meeting with representatives of neighborhood associations opposed to the mobility plan launched by the previous Socialist government team. If this Tuesday was with representatives of this movement from the Carmen neighborhood, this Wednesday afternoon it was with those from Espinardo: Espinardo Colapsado, the San Pedro de Espinardo Neighborhood Association and the Senda de Granada Oeste association, as well as with merchants and representatives of the San José School in this neighborhood in the north of the municipality.

As communicated the day before, a participatory process will also be opened in this neighborhood to agree between residents, merchants and the City Council on improvements in terms of mobility in this neighborhood.