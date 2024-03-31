In 2024, in the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts (TiNAO) of Moscow, it is planned to continue work on updating water supply and sanitation systems. In particular, three water intake units will be reconstructed: Remzavod, Kyiv and Shishkin Les. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, spoke about this.

In addition, it is planned to build four sewage pumping stations. The construction of the second stage of the Kokoshkino treatment facility will also continue, reported mayor in his Telegram channel.

Large-scale work to modernize the water supply and sanitation system in the TiNAO began in 2012. Now, in essence, the corresponding infrastructure is being formed anew, Sobyanin noted.

In previous years, 24 water intake units were reconstructed, 18 objects were transferred from underground sources to the Moscow water supply system. In addition, 11 wastewater treatment plants were reconstructed and built.

“According to a number of key indicators, the water that the new treatment facilities return to nature is cleaner than river water,” the mayor wrote. “The volume of water supplied to the TiNAO from the capital’s water treatment stations has increased more than 5 times since 2012.”