Wednesday, February 14, 2024
The mayor of Moscow spoke about plans for improvement near transport facilities

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2024
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday, February 14, announced the future improvement of areas adjacent to 34 transport facilities.

“In 2024, it is planned to improve the areas, which include eight metro stations, nine MCD stations and four transport hubs. The improvement will cover an area of ​​more than 321 hectares,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

It is noted that in 2023, the territories adjacent to 58 transport facilities were put in order.

Earlier, on January 17, Sobyanin said that a new pedestrian bridge between the spit of Balchug Island and the Crimean embankment in Moscow will be opened in 2024. The bridge will become part of a walking route that will run from Vorobyovy Gory to GES-2, in addition, it will make the city’s iconic objects more accessible.

On December 7, Sobyanin announced that the Moscow government had approved the layout of two territories adjacent to the third route of the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD-3). As part of the program, the city stations Mosselmash, Likhobory and Ostankino will be built.

