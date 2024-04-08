Moscow-made products, including lamps, scanners and interactive terminals, are in demand at key city facilities, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Thus, in the Tennis Palace in Luzhniki, powerful stadium floodlights and more than 8.5 thousand lamps from the Moscow company were installed.

According to Sobyanin, interactive terminals with locally produced navigation have appeared at eight metropolitan stations. Similar devices are now available at six stations in St. Petersburg, Ufa, Penza, Rostov-on-Don and the Samara region.

The manufacturer of scanners that help digitize multi-format old or damaged documents, books and folders has equipped the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art with its devices.

Sobyanin recalled that more than 20 different support measures are currently available to the capital’s industrialists. These include subsidies and targeted loans. Entrepreneurs can also take advantage of preferential rental rates when building an enterprise as part of large-scale investment projects.