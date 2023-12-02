Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the start of voting on Saturday, December 2, to choose a name for the panda cub at the Moscow Zoo.

“A panda was born in the Moscow Zoo exactly 100 days ago. <…> We have selected several name options for the baby, you can vote for one of them on “Active Citizen,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

On the website of his personal blog, Sobyanin listed the options that were selected together with Chinese specialists. Among them are Katyusha – “a Russian name well known in China”, Xiao Mo – Little Mo (MO is the first hieroglyph of the word “Mo Si Ke – Moscow”), Mo Mo – from the first syllable of the word “Moscow” and others.

The panda was born at the Moscow Zoo at the end of August. According to Sobyanin, this is a very rare and unique event.

The cub’s parents, Ruyi and Dingding, arrived in the capital in 2019 in honor of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. For their arrival, an enclosure complex was prepared on the territory of the zoo, and specialists spent several months undergoing an internship at a Chinese panda nursery, where they learned how to properly care for animals. Already grown up, Ruyi and Dingding were introduced to each other this spring.

Earlier, on December 1, the general director of the Moscow Zoo, Svetlana Akulova, said that the little panda began to crawl, she bends her hind legs well and correctly, leans on them and moves. According to her, a warm floor covering was specially prepared in the enclosure.