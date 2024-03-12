By the end of February, more than 30 colleges in the capital received new equipment, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in personal blog.

Among them is the Moscow College of Management, Hotel Business and Information Technologies “Tsaritsyno”. There they re-equipped the IT Quantorium, a computer training ground and a number of laboratories. For these purposes, we purchased more than 1,200 pieces of equipment: modern monitors and high-performance system units, powerful servers and software, interactive whiteboards, laptops.

Three new laboratories were opened at the Moscow Automobile and Highway College named after A.A. Nikolaev. This is a metalworking, metalworking and car suspension diagnostics laboratory. Over 160 pieces of equipment were purchased for them, including workbenches, drilling and sharpening machines.

“The task for this year is to modernize and re-equip 230 workshops and laboratories with modern equipment, as well as create 90 new ones,” Sobyanin noted.

The mayor recalled that Moscow schoolchildren can get acquainted with the work of laboratories and workshops during open days, which colleges hold regularly. More than a thousand such events are planned this year. It is expected that over 75 thousand high school students will take part in them. They will be offered to work with 3D printers, master basic arc welding skills, develop their own computer game, cook a dessert, create an animation project, try to operate a construction crane, and diagnose the power system of a car engine.