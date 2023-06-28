The mayor of Molina, José Ángel Alfonso, will receive the amount of 56,628.47 gross euros per year for partial dedication to 75%, according to the proposal that will go to the extraordinary plenary session next Friday. In the opinion of the PSOE, whose previous mayor received almost 67,000 euros gross per year full-time, this proposal represents a rise of about 8,000 euros and would be the maximum for a mayor of a city of more than 50,000 inhabitants, whose salary with exclusive dedication would be set at 75,500 euros gross per year.

However, in a statement José Ángel Alfonso denies “completely the information and documents released this Wednesday by the PSOE.” Regarding the remuneration that the councilors that make up the government team will receive, the councilor explains that “the documents made public, through the PSOE, are not up to date, since they do not include a point related to the remuneration for partial dedication to 50% of a councilor of the PSOE, which is set at the amount of 27,909.02 euros gross per year ».

After the plenary session next Friday, in which the remuneration will be approved, the mayor of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso, will receive 10,353.16 euros less per year than his predecessor, the socialist Eliseo García, who earned 66,981.63 per year. euros (as reflected in the municipal transparency portal), compared to the 56,628.47 that the new mayor will receive, released at 75%.

The mayor explained that “with the new salaries, the Molina de Segura City Council will save more than 130,000 euros a year.”

twelve and a half freed



According to the motion, the remuneration for exclusive dedication of 11 councilors with delegation of powers is set at €55,818.04 gross per year. There would be another mayor of the Government team with dedication to 75%, whose powers are set at the amount of €41,863.53 gross per year. Therefore, of the fourteen councilors that PP and Vox make up in the coalition government, twelve and a half would be released

For its part, the Psoe, the only party that will be in opposition this legislature, would have the spokesperson with exclusive dedication, with the same salaries as the released councilors, and another socialist councilor would be part-time, at a rate of 27,909 euros gross per year. .

The ten remaining councilors without exclusive or partial dedication, that is, one from the PP and nine from the PSOE, will receive assistance for the effective attendance at the sessions of the municipal collegiate bodies of which they are a part: Plenary, Local Government Board, Information Commissions permanent, Special Accounts Commission, Board of Spokespersons, Sectoral Councils and special Commissions for those so determined in the creation agreement. The compensation for effective attendance at the sessions of the municipal collegiate bodies of which they are a part is set at the amount of €492.35 per meeting, with a limit of €984.70 per month.

In the previous term, during the stage of the socialist Eliseo García at the helm, the released councilors amounted to eleven and a half, one of them the mayor of Podemos Equo. In the opposition, the PP (with 7 councilors) had an exclusive dedication, divided between its two spokesmen; Cs (initially it had three representatives and then two became non-attached) also had its spokesperson released, and Vox (with two councillors) had its spokesperson part-time.