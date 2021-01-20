The socialist mayor of Molina de Segura, Esther Clavero, is part of the group of senior public officials (at least eight first councilors, the Community Health Minister and several of its general directors) who have benefited from the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine despite not being included in the initial protocol established by the health authorities to have access to the doses. The Ministry of Health has limited vaccination in these first weeks to staff and inmates of nursing homes and workers who work in health centers and establishments, a situation in which the mayor of Molina de Segura is never found.

However, the high post maintains that she was cited by the Murcian Health Service (SMS) itself, from the Molina de Segura health center, “As a high-risk cancer patient for being subjected to public exposure.” This description does not respond to the initial protocol established by the Ministry of Health, nor are Spanish cancer patients being vaccinated in any case for the mere fact of being so.

«I have received the vaccine against Covid-19 for being a high-risk cancer patient with a high social exposure, not for holding public office. I will not allow that, to whitewash what others have done, break the confidentiality of my medical records to attack the praiseworthy work of my government team, nor that of my party, for a personal matter that has nothing to do with the public sphere but with the private sphere, “Clavero explained in a statement, referring to the counselor’s vaccination Villegas and senior health officials.

“I have always been in the front line of work during the process of my illness and, despite personal circumstances, I have carried out my responsibility in an extraordinary situation. I will not allow my clinical situation to be used for political lynching», He sentenced.