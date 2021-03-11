The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García Cantó, showed his «Concern about the vaccination process, which we consider to be slower than desirable. For this reason, we have formally requested the Ministry of Health to detail the criteria that are being followed for the vaccination of the various groups contemplated in the protocol.

In view of this process, the Molinense councilor believes that there may be discriminatory treatment with Molina de Segura, in relation to other municipalities, especially among the group of large grade III dependents, who are not institutionalized, and the members of the Local Police and Civil Protection ».

On the other hand, the Local Government Board last Tuesday approved, for an amount of 9,000 euros, 22 files, which represents the second package of applications for the subsidy to companies and freelancers, corresponding to the call made in October 2020 and which more than 200 applications were submitted.

“These municipal grants seek to alleviate the adverse economic consequences derived from the pandemic in the important commercial and business fabric of Molina de Segura. In the coming weeks, more grants will continue to be approved, ”Eliseo García announced. García Cantó offered updated data on the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the municipality and the new measures adopted by the municipal government team. He was accompanied by the Councilor for Sports and Health, Miguel Ángel Cantero García.

21 active cases



As of yesterday, Wednesday March 10, the number of active cases in Molina de Segura was 21. A week ago the municipality had 26 active cases, which represents a decrease of 19%. The The Ministry of Health reported yesterday of only one new case in the town.

The accumulated incidence in the last 7 days has gone from 16.7 cases, on March 4, to 19.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, which means an increase of 2.8 cases, which translates into 16.8%. This data places Molina de Segura in position number 26 among the 45 municipalities of the Region. The regional average is 33.5 cases.

On the other hand, the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days was a week ago in 32 cases. Yesterday the record was 37.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The regional average is almost double, specifically in 73.1 cases. Molina de Segura, in the Region as a whole, is ranked 27. The increase in one week has been 5.6 cases, which represents a rise of 17.5%.

By basic health areas, the data as of yesterday Wednesday are as follows: the accumulated incidence in the southern zone it is 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days and 59.8 cases in the last two weeks. This incidence is 27.3 and 31.8 in the North zone and 7.1 and 14.2 in the East zone. The alert level of the health centers in Molina de Segura is currently yellow.