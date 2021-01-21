The socialist mayor of Molina de Segura, Esther Clavero, is part of the group of senior public officials – at least eight first councilors in several provinces, in addition to the Health Minister of the Community of Murcia and several of its general directors – who have benefited of the administration of the vaccine against Covid-19, despite not being included in the initial protocol established by the health authorities to access the doses. The Ministry of Health has limited vaccination in these first weeks to staff and inmates of nursing homes and workers who carry out their work in health centers and establishments, a situation in which the mayor of Molina de Safe.

However, the senior official maintains that she was summoned by the Murcian Health Service (SMS) itself, from the Molina de Segura health center, “by medical prescription, during public service hours, along with other citizens.” She clarified that it was due to the fact that she is “a high-risk cancer patient with a high social exposure, and not because she holds a public position.” This description does not respond to the initial protocol established by the Ministry of Health, nor are Spanish cancer patients being vaccinated in any case for the mere fact of being so.

An answer from you to you



In this line, the spokesperson for Podemos in the Regional Assembly, María Marín, who also has a high public exposure due to her status as a regional deputy and who, likewise, has been fighting cancer for months, replied yesterday from you to you to the Mayor of Molina de Segura. Thus, he reminded her that cancer patients “are not within this vaccination group; some of us are waiting patiently for our turn and skipping it for office is infamous. “

“I do not know the case of the Molina councilor, but politicians have to be exemplary,” warns Minister Salvador Illa



Despite the insistence of this newspaper, Clavero avoided explaining which doctor had prescribed the vaccine and, more specifically, if it had been his family doctor or a specialist in cancer treatment. He also did not respond about the means through which he had received the summons, whether it was an email or an SMS message, and whether he saved that notification.

Reliable health sources consulted by LA VERDAD indicated that Esther Clavero’s vaccination took place about ten days ago, at the Antonio García health center, and that “she was not summoned at all along with other patients to administer the vaccine, since until Today – yesterday – no patient has been summoned in these facilities to inject that dose.

Likewise, they affirmed that it had not been the mayor’s head doctor who had summoned her for that purpose, and they highlighted that the high socialist position maintains a sentimental relationship, publicly known in the municipality, with a person responsible for the management of these same facilities. Clavero also refused to clarify whether the summons reached him in this way.

Despite all these doubts that it left unclear, the high socialist position did warn, however, that “I am not going to allow that, to whitewash what others have done, the confidentiality of my medical record be broken to attack the laudable work of my government team, nor that of my party, for a personal issue that has nothing to do with the public sphere, but with the private sphere.

The Secretary of Organization of the Murcian PSOE, Jordi Arce, was not too receptive to the explanations of his party partner and pointed out in Onda Cero that he will be “implacable with anyone who takes advantage of his political position to skip the national vaccination protocol” .

The Minister of Health himself, the Socialist Salvador Illa, assured yesterday to questions from THE TRUTH that “I do not know the case of the mayor of Molina de Segura, but politicians have to be exemplary.”

Alfonso: “A marked path”



For his part, the president of the PP of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso, stated that, “when you enter public life, you must set an example in many things, but the main thing is to give it honestly and coherently. Councilor Villegas has set an example in this regard and has marked the path that the mayor should follow. He added that “it is time for Esther Clavero to assume her responsibility, both for the action of getting vaccinated by skipping the protocol and for the arguments she has used to justify it.”

Vox’s national deputy, Luis Gestoso, said that “Esther Clavero has been giving moral lessons to others for years, despite her few scruples. It is time for him to take the junk and go home because of the corruption that he always blamed with injustice on others and that now turns out to be his. An indignity ».

Rushed report



Late in the afternoon, the aforementioned head of the Antonio García health center sent a report to this newspaper, drawn up on yesterday’s day, in which he asserted that “proceeding with the assessment of high-risk patients, it was deemed appropriate have Esther Clavero vaccinated ”for her“ high-risk oncological pathology ”and for her refusal to isolate herself. The document does not clarify who or who assessed the risk situation of the mayor, or who considered appropriate to provide that dose.