The mayor of Mérida, Antonio Rodríguez Osuna, does not escape the leaks of private conversations either. In one, which according to the councilor dates back to 2019 and which was made public this Thursday, he is heard threatening a municipal worker: “Whoever denounces the City Council will not go to work anymore while the PSOE is there. Because we are not going to put the one who denounces us ”, Rodríguez Osuna can be heard saying. The mayor has recognized these audios, although he has explained that the objective of the temporary worker was to obtain a permanent contract after the complaint, recommended by a union, to which he refused and the dissemination of this talk now is an attempt to “blackmail” to the City Hall. On his part, the opposition has called for his resignation.

In the audio, the mayor points out that he has said this to “many lifelong colleagues who have told me the same thing, we did them a favor to work for a while, but not to stay for the rest of their lives. What happens is that you shake hands with people and they grab your foot, we are going to put out some job vacancies to cover casualties, we are even going to make a call for public employment, where people who are needed are going to be placed, but there are others that are not necessary”, continues the alderman. “Whoever denounces the City Council, he does not go to work anymore, we compensate him, period. As we go to trial, whoever denounces that they are forgetting, he does not come to work here or as a bailiff ”, Rodríguez Osuna finished.

Nobody is going to remain fixed in this town hall while I am mayor of the PSOE Antonio Rodríguez Osuna, mayor of Mérida

The councilor has recognized these audios and has defended himself by explaining that it is a conversation that took place in the private sphere on December 2, 2019, in which a temporary worker from the City Council, who was hired within an employment plan, He demanded for the seventh time that he make him fixed. “The worker tells me that he wants to stay permanent, because the unions have told him that if he is on a temporary job for more than two years and denounces it, he can stay permanent. I reply quite matter-of-factly that no one is going to remain fixed in this town hall while I am mayor of the PSOE ”, he has justified. “I explain it to him clearly, I tell him that the opportunity that any worker has to be able to work in the City Council is quite enough and that the only way to enter is: by opposition or employment stabilization plans ”, he explained.

Osuna has reported that this worker’s contract ended in July 2021 and on May 13, a few days before it ended, he appeared at the office of the Personnel delegate, Julio César Fuster, to threaten him. According to him, he details, that employee said: “Either you make me fixed in the City Hall or I take out the conversation that I recorded from the mayor in December 2019.” A threat to which he assures that “the delegate took five minutes to throw him out of the office, for him to go do what he wanted with the recording and not to No one came in through the back door.

The process is judicialized and they have a criminal complaint against the employee, Osuna reported: “Right now he is in the Provincial Court, we made an appeal for a criminal complaint, for blackmail, threats and coercion of public officials.” The mayor has insisted that they do not accept “neither coercion, nor blackmail, nor threats from anyone, nor from workers, nor from companies.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

But the controversy has greased the machinery of the political opposition in Extremadura, which has promptly called for his resignation. And regarding the content of the audios, the spokesman for the PP in the region, José Ángel Sánchez Juliá, has considered that it is “extremely serious” and that it reflects “the modus operandi of the PSOE”, for which reason, as he has said, “it is unsustainable to continue in front of the mayor’s office.”

It is absolutely unfortunate that the PSOE agrees that this man is its candidate for mayor of Mérida Fernando Baselga coordinator of Ciudadanos Extremadura

Ciudadanos Extremadura has also referred to this, its coordinator, Fernando Baselga, alleges that it is “absolutely unfortunate that the PSOE consents to this man being its candidate for mayor of Mérida.” The leader of the orange formation stresses that the Socialists are taking time to dismiss him and remove him from the lists.

From United for Extremadura, its spokesperson, Irene de Miguel, has exposed on her Twitter profile that “one of the great scourges that Extremadura has are clientelist networks.” “The town halls should not be the farmhouses of the mayors on duty who hire those who lick their boots by hand. Osuna should resign if this is proven ”, she has sentenced.