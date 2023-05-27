Mayor of Mariupol Morgun said there were no victims and injured after the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the city

Mariupol Mayor Oleg Morgun stated in his Telegram-channel about the absence of victims and casualties as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the city.

According to the mayor, two long-range missiles were fired in the direction of the city, and there was no destruction of the city’s infrastructure. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Morgun urged the residents of Mariupol to remain calm and trust only official sources of information.

On the evening of Friday, May 26, an explosion was reported near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Before that, it was reported about the takeoff of aircraft of the Air Force of Ukraine.

Later, a representative of the power structures of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used long-range Storm Shadow missiles during an attack on Mariupol.