The mayor of Marbella appoints the agent who her stepson wanted to recruit for the “band”

Marbella has a new local police chief. This is the mayor Ricardo del Río, who served as number two of his predecessor, Javier Martín, who has retired. The new person in charge of the body appears in the listening of the case against the husband – who died – of Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and her stepson, Joakim Broberg. In one of those listening, Joakim Broberg expresses a collaborator his desire that Del Río, with whom he says to have a usual relationship, will integrate his “band.”

The National Court will judge in May the daughters of the mayor of Marbella for drug trafficking

The researchers had intervened Joakim Broberg’s phones with a judicial authorization that also enabled them to place hidden microphones in their car. On September 3, 2019, Boberg talks inside the vehicle with Rafael Bayona, one of his “machacas” that will also be judged in the case by drug trafficking. Udef agents record everything.

Joakim Broberg tells Bayona that he has gone to see his father in a bar or pub and found him with Rafael del Río. He assures that he knows the agent because he takes glasses with him. Boberg tells his subordinate what he thinks is an offer from Del Río to help him pass the technical inspection of vehicles even if the car does not have everything in order.

“That I have spent things with cars that have happened the ITV and that car has no belt,” said the number two of the police. “That is his way of saying: Don’t worry, you don’t pass, but don’t worry,” Broberg understands. To finish off his conversation in the car with his collaborator, Joakim Broberg says of the mayor of the river: “I want to have that in my band.”

The spokesman of the City of Marbella, Félix Romero, said after the appointment that it was something “automatic” because of the river is “an official of the highest graduation staff.” Del Río was in the past head of the Local Police of the neighboring town of San Pedro de Alcántara.

The National Court will judge between May and July next to Joakim Broberg, the daughters of the mayor of Marbella and senator of the PP, Ángeles Muñoz, for drug trafficking and money laundering. The Anti -Drug Prosecutor’s Office requests that Broberg be imposed on a penalty of 22 years in jail.

The investigation of a criminal organization dedicated to transferring Cannabis from Andalusia to the Nordic countries led to the Swedish and Spanish police to Joakim Broberg, son of the construction businessman on the Costa del Sol Lars Gunnar Boberg, married for decades with the mayor of Marbella, María Ángeles Muñoz.

Lars Broberg was also investigated and prosecuted for money laundering in the same cause but his delicate state of health caused the accusation to decline. In March 2023, the husband of the mayor of Marbella died.

The intervention of Joakim Bobberg’s telephone held a surprise to the Spanish agents when he celebrated with a partner the power that had revalidated the Popular Party in Marbella, where his stepmother governs, and the triumph months before Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla in the regional elections: “Basically, we have the fucking Andalusia.”

In another recording, that his son Joakim believed safe from the police, Lars tells him not to talk on the phone because he knows that he has it punctured, evidence that the mayor’s husband received a chivatazo about that they were investigating them. Neither the Chivatazo nor the three reports of the UDEF in which it is proposed to open a line of investigation for crimes of corruption, related to the kinship of the Broberg with the mayor, were successful. They were ignored by the Anti -Drug Prosecutor and by the National Court Court.

“Under the orders” of Muñoz

On the bench a municipal policeman will also sit down for which Anti -roga requests four years per bribery. In instruction phase that police said that he obtained information from the databases of the City Council and handed them over to the alleged drug trafficker Joakim Brobeg, “under the orders” of Ángeles Muñoz. The mayor of Marbella has never been investigated or has been called to declare as a witness.

The encrypted phone of Joakim Broberg served the stepson of the mayor of Marbella to speak even from the prison in Belgium, where he had been extradited after his arrest in Portugal in February, to turn 30 months of condemnation for whitish through the purchase-sale of gold.

The investigation of the mayor’s family suspects the Marbella Police



In May 2020, his partner Mike Holmen contact him because another alleged member of the band claims a contact in the Marbella police. Holmen speaks with Boberg and comments to the third: “He said [Joakim] That has several [policías] Different but none in which it trusted 100% if it is very delicate. So I think that path will be difficult. ”