Mayor of Makhachkala Umavov: the security forces worked quickly, but there were losses

The mayor of Makhachkala, Yusup Umavov, praised the work of the relevant services and security forces to eliminate militants in the city. The mayor’s video message was published in his Telegram-channel.

“The relevant services and law enforcement agencies in Makhachkala worked quickly, but there were losses,” he said, expressing condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the terrorist attack.

Umavov assured that law enforcement officers are taking all necessary measures to protect citizens.

Earlier it became known that 16 victims were taken to the Republican Clinical Hospital (RCH) of Makhachkala after the terrorist attack, including 13 police officers and three civilians.