The mayor of Lugo, Paula Alvarellos, has died on the morning of this Saturday after the heart attack on Friday night, according to Europa Press sources of the PSDEG-PSOE.

Alvarellos, from 62 years, had come with the rest of the corporation to the proclamation of the Plaza Mayor, but before the proclamation began, suffered a fading.

The Alde She was quickly attended by the PP aurora Goas doctorwho was a few meters away, and for his party partner, Olga López Racamonde, also a nurse.

After arriving the medicalized ambulance, she was transferred to the Lugo reference hospital, where They had several testsone of them, a catheterization. The test showed that The heart suffered severe damageso it was decided to transfer it to Chuac Coruña, where a few hours later he died.

Alvarellos He had been affected by a strong flu for days toas she herself had confirmed in the plenary held on Thursday, and that extended for more than three hours.

That day, he had commented to his corporation companions that he was affected and that They apologize if it was not centered one hundred percent. The next day, he continued with his official agenda until he suffered the cardiovascular accident.

“Very hardworking militant and a loyal person”

The PSDEG has moved its regret For the death of the mayor of Lugo, Paula Alvarellos, after the infarction suffered on Friday night.

“Paula was not only a great mayoralways committed to the problems of citizenship and the progress of the city, but also a very hardworking militant, an upcoming person, loyal and willing to add at all times“The Socialists have pointed out in a statement.

His loss “is hard, unfair and unexpected”but his footprint will be “in Lugo and in the Socialist Party.” The PSDEG has expressed its love and strength for the mayor’s family, friendships and for all Lugo’s neighbors.

“From the PSDEG we will find the best way to honor your memory: Working with responsibility and commitment for the city that loved so much, “the party has remarked.

Besteiro condolences

For his part, the Secretary Xeral del Psdeg, José Ramón Gómez Besteiro, through his ‘X’ account has expressed His regret for the loss of Paula Alvarellos.

“Broken pain, today we say goodbye to Paula, A good friend, mayor of Lugo and a woman who lived for and for her city, unfair, too soon, too hard, “he published.

The leader of the Galician socialists thanked him for his example, the Firm step “against injustices” and his support in the “best and worst moments” of his life.