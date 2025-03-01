The mayor of Lugo, Paula Alvarellos, dies after suffering a heart attack

The mayor of Lugo, Paula Alvarellos, has died at 62 on the morning of this Saturday after the heart attack on Friday night, according to Europa Press sources of the PSDEG-PSOE.

According to collect the voice of Galicia, The councilor went this Friday night at the proclamation of the Galician city, but before the event began, she suffered a fading. At that time she was attended by the councilor of the PP Aurora Goas, medical, and by her party partner Olga López, nurse.

Then, she was transferred to the Lucus Augusti University Hospital, where they saw that the heart had suffered important damage. As her state of health had complicated, she decided to take her to the hospital of A Coruña, where she lost her life hours later.

Alvarellos was a law graduate and was a professor of the USC’s advocacy master in Lugo, in addition to exercising as a lawyer and mediator in the same city. In 2019 he decided to make the leap to politics with the Municipal PSOE. After the elections of that same year, it was Tta. of the mayor delegate of the Government Area. And a few years later, in 2024, she was appointed mayor after the resignation of Lara Méndez to appear at the Galician Parliament elections.

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has shared the news on social networks, where he has been “shocked and deeply sad for the sudden death” and has moved a “strong hug” for her family and friends. “Progressive, fighter and committed to Lugo, her loss is a tremendous blow to the socialist family,” he said.

Also the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, has been shown in “shock” after the death of the socialist. “He always worked for Lugo with loyalty and dedication,” he has written on social networks.

Paula Alvarellos (Ponteceso, 1963) was a lawyer by profession. He took possession as mayor of Lugo on January 18, 2024, after the resignation of Lara Méndez, of which he inherited a coalition government with the BNG.

He studied Law at the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC) and exercised for years as a lawyer in an office in Lugo. In addition, she was a professor of the USC’s advocacy master and was linked to the Concepción Arenal Association, which supports the insertion of people who fulfilled prison penalty.

Alvarellos ccedo to the local policy by the hand of the PSDEG-PSOE in 2019, when he attended the municipalities headed by Méndez. Then, he entered his government as one of the deputy mayor and in charge of the governance area.

In 2023, he repeated in the socialist candidacy and in January 2024 he became a governor.