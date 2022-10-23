Eric Garcetti (Los Angeles, 51 years old) is in Buenos Aires, where he represented his city at the C40 mayors climate summit. From there he defended the help of the central countries to those cities of the global south that need to adapt their energy policies to the goals against climate change. But he also referred to a racist scandal that has affected the Government of Los Angeles and California for a week. Councilman Kevin de León, one of the most powerful Latino politicians in the State of California, participated in a conversation where Mayor Nury Martinez called the black son of another member of the City Council a “changuito”. This was just one of dozens of denigrating and cruel comments in a private conversation of more than an hour in which indigenous communities are also denigrated. The leak of the audio caused a political scandal that soon reached national dimensions. Even the president of the United States, Joe Biden, suggested that the three councilors involved (the third is the influential Gil Cedillo) should resign. Martinez, who threw most of the sayings, was the first to go. But De León, a former local senator and Los Angeles mayoral hopeful, maintains that he does not intend to resign.

Ask: How have you taken the statements of Martínez, De León and Cedillo?

Response: We feel very sad. They are friends in the past, leaders who can do very important things, for example, for the environment. Nury Martínez has developed important policies with families, but they are lines that should not be crossed. We cannot cross those lines.

P. Kevin de León has said that he will not leave office because “there is a lot of work to be done.” What would be the political solution to the scandal?

R. They offended all communities equally. For the city to heal, for them to heal, what they have to do is step aside. I say this as mayor, but also as a friend. I hope that in the future there is a way for them to come back as leaders and as people. But now they do not understand the pain they have generated in our community and with others.

P. Can that pain affect the unity of a community as diverse as the one that lives in Los Angeles?

R. We are very united, in the city of Los Angeles the vision of the United States is stronger. We have a community where everyone feels they belong and these words [de los tres concejales latinos] they do not reflect that spirit of unity.

P. He has traveled to Buenos Aires to participate in the climate summit of mayors. Have you been satisfied with the results?

R. Buenos Aires has been the perfect place to hold this summit, because it is a mixture of north and south. What we see today are cities moving too fast to meet their climate goals and national governments moving too slowly. We need more action, more investment and more ideas to accelerate our work. I take away many ideas and a lot of optimism.

P. What can a city like Los Angeles contribute to other less developed ones in this race against climate change?

R. We have a success story, for example, with pollution. In the seventies, as a child, he was both the smog that you couldn’t play in the street, outside the schools. Now we have reduced it by 90%. We have also made progress on the energy issue, with an electricity company that is public. When I started as mayor, only 2% of energy was non-carbon; by the end of this decade it will be 97% and by 2035 we will reach 100%.

P. The summit has announced loans from multilateral organizations for 77,000 million dollars to promote climate policies. Is that sum enough?

R. It is insufficient for the south, but also in the world. In my city, in the north, we also need more commitment from all the players in the industry, from the banks and from the countries. We also have a lot of power in our hands, in our neighborhoods, workplaces, and schools. And we do not forget that this power is daily, it is with every action we can do.

P. California has imposed itself to end combustion cars in 20 years. Is this objective feasible when the electricity grids bear less and less the increase in demand caused, for example, by high temperatures?

R. It is a very difficult challenge. We will have more and more electricity needs, not only for vehicles. Also, because the distribution of electricity will no longer come from other states. We are advancing in solar energy and loans so that companies can advance in that sense.

P. How is climate change affecting the poorest populations, with fewer resources to deal with its consequences?

R. It’s not just about climate change. Those communities are also victims of pollution, because of the legacy we have of having been responsible for a quarter of the extraction of all the oil in the United States during the last century. That is why we have now prohibited the extraction of oil. In addition, in our cities there are fewer trees, it is hotter, there are fewer opportunities to work and transportation is worse. Our green bet is a plan for fairness. The electric vehicle program starts in the poorest communities, where people often do not have a car. This is a change that is not only for the rich who buy a Tesla.

P. What can the United States do to help cities in the South?

R. We need to focus more on South America and the Americas in general. This Administration [la de Joe Biden] has this approach, but we must bring more resources to South America, and not just to Africa or Asia. My message to Biden is that America’s destiny is here, on this soil. Whether because of migration, the environment or the economy. And I hope that we can assist the countries of Latin America to be models of change. The resources exist, the knowledge exists, the industries exist. But we need more help from inter-American institutions.

