The works of the Sutullena bullring, a construction declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), will be finished in mid-November, as announced yesterday by the mayor, Fulgencio Gil. Acquired by the City Council during Gil’s previous term, in 2018, for 1.3 million, the works to repair the serious structural damage caused by the 2011 earthquakes began in May 2020 with a regional budget of 1.8 million euros . These actions had to be halted months later due to the poor state of the power lines, which made it necessary to reconsider the project to eliminate the stands and build a new one. The changes raised the budget by 376,000 euros, which the Consistory assumed.

Due to these changes, the capacity will be reduced by half, going from 9,000 seats to 4,500 with the aim of adapting to the regulations on public shows. However, the capacity could be expanded with the recovery of the ‘balconcillos’ and the wooden stands that occupied them, an action not contemplated in the tendered project and that could be undertaken by the municipal Employment workshops. “It is very important to have this area that will substantially increase the capacity,” said the mayor. The municipal carpentry workshop has already contributed to the rehabilitation of Lorca’s arena with the completion of the new chapel door.

From the City Council they assure that the intention of the works of the bullring is to recover it but not only for bullfighting, but to convert it into a “complex to revitalize the city”, that is, a multipurpose space “capable of hosting concerts, activities sports, social, recreational or cultural. In the same way, Gil expressed his desire to make the interior of the arena a museum to add another attraction to the City of the Sun as well as enable different rooms to be used as entertainment venues: «It is an essential monument for the city, linked to history and that aspires to be a fundamental pole of tourist, cultural attraction… with a totally different concept, “said the councilor.

The monument, protected, will be able to host cultural activities, in addition to bullfighting

At present, the disassembly and demolition work has been completed, while the stands and the box are 90% complete. Similarly, plumbing installations are at 70% and cladding and masonry at 60%. Among the pending works and in different phases of progress are carpentry, locksmith, glass and electrical, lighting, public address, ventilation and fire installations, as well as painting and various finishes.

Regarding the progress of the works, Nines Mazuecos, a socialist councilor, recalled that when Diego José Mateos’s team arrived at the mayor’s office, in 2019, the project was completely paralyzed. Once launched, the socialist mayor pointed out the poor condition of the stands as the main cause of the delay in the works. “A few weeks after starting this work, serious pathologies were detected in the stands of the arena that made its repair unfeasible and the technical management insisted on its demolition for a new construction.” A modification that, according to Mazuecos, suffered obstacles from the Autonomous Community, which was late in approving the relevant permits. However, the councilor expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the works, and urged Fulgencio Gil to use the bullring as a lever to “recover the cultural pulse of the last four years” in the city.