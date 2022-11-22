The winners and members of the Corporation after the awards ceremony on the stage of the Teatro Guerra, last night. / JAIME INSA / AGM

INMA RUIZ Wednesday, November 23, 2022



The launch of new industrial and logistics business initiatives that provide qualified jobs and stable, quality employment is one of the “keys to our city project”. The mayor, Diego José Mateos, said it last night at the Teatro Guerra during the ceremony of delivery of honors and distinctions to people and institutions that have stood out for their services to the city, on the occasion of the patron saint’s day, San Clemente. Mateos spoke of “a 4.0 path led by the business fabric of Lorca.” He also cited tourism as a key sector with the rehabilitation of some twenty heritage buildings in the historic center, “quality” parties as a pole of attraction and the holding of fairs and large social, sporting events and concerts.

According to Mateos, “we are in a moment of relaunching” and modernizing “a city that aspires to more” after a few years of transition due to reconstruction after the 2011 earthquakes and the pandemic. He also spoke of the importance of “growing in the university offer to attract hundreds of young people each course” to the Lorca campus.

The construction of the Mediterranean Corridor platform with an investment of 500 million euros, which includes burying 3.5 kilometers of tracks as they pass through the city, and the construction of the northern and central ring roads will represent a qualitative leap in terms of the city’s infrastructure, Mateos said.

A “friendly” urbanism



The mayor proposed “closing ranks among Lorca residents” to defend the Transfer and provide a solution to the threats of flood-prone areas with infrastructure and preventive hydraulic works. He also advocated for achieving the “sensible balance between our economic sectors and the friendly urbanism of a modern city.”

In front of a theater full of guests, including the Government delegate, José Vélez, and the Minister of the Presidency, Marcos Ortuño, the mayor congratulated the winners, firstly the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations (Ceclor) for the “deserved award” of the city’s Gold Medal on the 40th anniversary of its foundation. He praised their “extraordinary services in promoting economic and social activity and progress.”

The distinguished service diploma was received by the photojournalist Francisco Alonso, who “has dedicated his entire life to immortalizing the reality of Lorca with his objective”, a good part of it, from 1991 until his retirement in 2020 in LA VERDAD. The work of the engineer Juan Jódar Martínez, the doctor Andrés Martínez-Cachá, the cultural promoters Ascensión Pérez-Castejón and Pedro Postigo, the Land Stewardship and Sustainable Development Association (Acude) and posthumously the lawyer Juan Carlos were also recognized. Penarrubia.