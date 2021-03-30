The mayor, Diego José Mateos, made a call yesterday for the responsibility of citizens to comply with sanitary regulations, after a weekend in which there was a full house in bars and restaurants during the start of Holy Week. Mateos acknowledged that “at specific times the influx of people exceeded the capacity of the hotel industry”, subject to capacity restrictions, and recalled that “we have to respect the limitations and avoid crowds.” According to Mateos, the start of Holy Week in Lorca was marked by the crowds in the streets, a sign that “the people of Lorca were eager to leave after many months of restrictions.” He said that “good weather invites” to social life, but “we must redouble our efforts so as not to pay for the excesses that we may commit these days, as happened at Christmas.”

During the weekend, the Local Police reinforced the patrols by 40%, especially in pedestrian areas and in the vicinity of the hotel establishments to control the capacity, but “we cannot have a policeman in each square,” he said.

Skip curfew



The agents filed 123 complaints during the weekend of the total of 158 that were registered in the last seven days. Most of them, 72, were due to not respecting the curfew, 25 due to non-compliance with the maximum number of occupants allowed in vehicles, 15 due to not wearing a mask, 13 due to meetings of non-cohabiting people, seven due to violation of the Ordinance of Citizen Coexistence and five for alcohol consumption and smoking on public roads.

The Security Councilor, José Luis Ruiz, assured that in the last week there has been a generalized increase in infractions, especially for breaching the curfew, 38 more than the previous week, and that excess infractions went from 14 to 25 occupants in vehicles. The agents carried out a total of 20 controls last weekend in which they identified 319 people and controlled 185 vehicles.

During the month of March the number of people denounced exceeds half a thousand.