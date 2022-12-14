And Siddig Khan wrote on Facebook, “You did not win the World Cup, but you won our hearts.. Thank you, Morocco.” Then he attached the heart emoji and the Moroccan flag.

And the Mayor of London published a picture of the Moroccan national team player, Soufial Boufal, dancing to his mother, when he was celebrating qualifying for the semi-finals, after defeating Portugal with a free goal.

The picture had aroused widespread admiration, due to its spontaneous nature, and because it embodied the son’s gratitude towards his mother, and his eagerness to celebrate with her at a historic moment.

Morocco became the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, after beating Portugal with a clean goal in the quarter-finals, and its journey stopped at this point in the tournament after losing to France.

Morocco’s story did not end with the loss from France. The Atlas Lions will play on Saturday against Croatia for the bronze medal that no African or Arab team has ever won.