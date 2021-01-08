Labor Sadiq Khan adopted the measure, which normally only applies to cases of attacks or serious accidents affecting national security, due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the city. On the last day, the United Kingdom set another record of infections: 68.0523 and 1.325 fatalities.

Faced with a scandalous increase in daily coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, which in the last day maintained record figures with 68,053 new infected and 1,325 deaths, there is once again a serious threat of collapse for the health system.

The mirror of what is happening in the country can be seen in London. There the new positives exceed 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants, the ambulance service is receiving about 8,000 emergency calls a day, compared to 5,500 that they would attend on a busy day. In addition, health centers have 35% more patients than in the first wave of the virus, registered in April 2020.

The figures were released by the city’s Mayor’s Office and the local ruler, Sadiq Khan, asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to issue an order to make the use of masks mandatory.

Khan said that “the situation now in London is critical, with a spread of the virus that is out of control” and warned that the city will run “without beds for patients in the coming weeks, unless the spread of the virus can be slow down drastically. “

BREAKING: I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die.https://t.co/OjV7SZ4BgQ – Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 8, 2021

Considering that “the city is at a crisis point”, the London leader announced his declaration of “a serious incident” with the aim of taking immediate action and asked citizens to stay home, unless they have to do something. strictly necessary activity.

“Infection rates across the country continue to rise at an alarming rate”

For the third time since the health emergency started early last year, the UK is in strict lockdown; this time harassed by the new variant of the virus discovered in England and which is more contagious.

In a statement, Premier Boris Johnson said that “hospitals are under more pressure than at any time since the start of the pandemic, and infection rates across the country continue to rise at an alarming rate.”

Schools are closed, as well as all non-essential activities, but the incidence has been increasing every day for a few weeks. In total, 78,508 people have died from the disease since the pandemic began and the accumulated infections are already close to three million among a population of 67 million.

This is how the vaccination process progresses in the United Kingdom

Despite being the first country to approve vaccination against Covid-19, the country is overwhelmed by a greater impact on the speed of immunization.

The campaigns started first with the Pfizer drug – BioNTech and later the vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was released.

Now the application of 17,000 doses of Moderna, approved this Friday, January 8, is expected to begin in the spring. The batches would enter a second phase after vaccinating the high-risk population, a task that should be complete in February.

Excellent news the @MHRAgovuk has approved the use of the @moderna_tx vaccine. Our national vaccine effort is accelerating to vaccinate priority groups with our existing two vaccines, and the Modern doses will add to that when they become available in spring. https://t.co/yt43dxGuGS – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 8, 2021

On the effectiveness of the vaccines, Transport Minister Grant Shapps expressed his concern, who said it is feared that they will not work properly against another variant of Covid-19 that emerged in South Africa.

But a study by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer indicated that its drug works against the key mutation in the new variants found in England and South Africa. The investigation, however, should still be cross-checked with other investigations.

With EFE and Reuters