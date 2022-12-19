Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko announced an increase in the shortage of electricity in the city to almost 50%

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko commented on the situation with energy supply in the city. He spoke about this when answering journalists’ questions at the opening of the New Year tree. His words are quoted by “Strana.ua” in its Telegram-channel.

Klitschko said that as a result of the last drone attack on Kyiv, which took place on the morning of December 19, the energy system of Kyiv and the region suffered. In this regard, the growth of electricity deficit in the city amounted to almost 50 percent.

“Our enterprises are working to restore the city’s energy supply, but nevertheless we live in an acute shortage of energy supply,” the politician said.

On the morning of December 19, Klitschko reported damage to the infrastructure of Kyiv. He stressed that special services are working to quickly stabilize the city’s energy supply.

Prior to this, the Kyiv authorities reported explosions in the city and region. Later it became known about the hit in the critical infrastructure of the city.