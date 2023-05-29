The mayor of Kyiv Klitschko reported about hitting the roof of a private house in the Podolsky district

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced an explosion in the Svyatoshinsky district of the city. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the wreckage fell on the building, firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire. Also, as a result of falling debris, the roof of a one-story private house in the Podolsk region was damaged. Klitschko noted that there was no fire as a result.

The mayor of Kyiv said that the city has an air defense system (air defense). According to him, a rocket was shot down near Kiev. “At all the places of calls where the capital’s doctors went, no victims were previously found,” Klitschko added.

Earlier it became known about a series of powerful explosions in the Ukrainian capital. Explosions were also reported in the Poltava, Vinnitsa, Cherkasy and Odessa regions of Ukraine. An air raid alert has been issued throughout the country.