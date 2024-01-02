Kyiv Mayor Klitschko reported repeated explosions amid an air raid warning

Repeated explosions occurred in Kyiv amid an air raid warning, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko announced this on the morning of January 2 Telegram-channel.

The mayor clarified that the explosions occurred in the Goloseevsky district and Obolon. Emergency services have left for the Pechersky district. According to the publication “Strana.ua”, in a number of areas disappeared light.

The first explosions in the Ukrainian capital overnight rang out at about 04:10, the publication “Public” reported with reference to the Kyiv city military administration.

In addition, on the morning of December 2, explosions happened in Kharkov, the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov spoke about this in the Telegram channel. He did not provide details.

Shortly before this “Public” reported about explosions in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovograd region. There has been no official confirmation at this time.

There is an air raid warning throughout Ukraine, according to data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The first signals sounded at 6:53 am, by 07:23 the alarm had spread to all regions.

On the evening of January 1, explosions occurred in Kyiv. According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a flight of Russian attack drones was previously recorded in the direction of the Ukrainian capital. One of the UAVs was spotted in the sky over the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region. Russian sources, in particular war correspondents, also announced an attack by a swarm of drones.