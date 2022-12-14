Vitali Klitschko said that the air defense systems shot down 10 “Shahid” drones made in Iran in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv said that explosions hit the Shevchenkivsky district, which includes the headquarters of several government agencies in the city center, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Emergency services have been dispatched. Details later,” Klitschko added via Telegram.

It is noteworthy that Russia began striking the Ukrainian energy infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean bridge.

50 million LED lights to alleviate the power shortage

On the other hand, while Ukraine’s allies pledged more than $1 billion in aid on Tuesday, they also pledged to provide energy-saving LED lights to ease energy shortages and help Kyiv get through the cold winter months with Russia bombed the country’s infrastructure.

The pledge came at a global meeting hosted by France to discuss what can be done between now and March to conserve water, food, energy, health and transport during Ukraine’s typically harsh winter.

The European Commission said it would provide up to 30 million light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 50 million of these lamps would significantly reduce the country’s energy shortage.

LED lights use, on average, 75 percent less energy than conventional bulbs and last ten times as long as standard bulbs.

“I hope other partners will follow us,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the conference, according to Reuters.

She added that saving energy by deploying 50 million LED lamps in Ukrainian homes will amount to one gigawatt of electricity, which is equivalent to the annual production of a nuclear power plant.