Mayor of Kremenchuk Maletsky announced an explosion in the city after an air raid alert

In Kremenchug, Poltava region, a sound similar to an explosion was heard. This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitaly Maletsky in his Telegram-channel.

“A sound like an explosion was heard! An air alert has been declared!” the mayor said, asking residents to stay in shelters.

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, the authorities announced an air alert in the Poltava and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the Kyiv-controlled part of Zaporozhye.