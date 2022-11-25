Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov will continue to address citizens in Russian, despite the fine

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that, despite the fine imposed on him by the Ukrainian authorities, he would continue to address local residents in Russian, writes TASS.

According to him, the vast majority of the city’s residents, 80 percent, speak Russian, which is why he refuses to address them in Ukrainian. “Officially, I will speak Ukrainian, and as for my dialogue with Kharkiv residents, I will speak Russian,” he stressed. According to the politician, it is necessary to be careful in this matter.

On Thursday, November 24, it became known that Terekhov received a fine for using the Russian language on the air of the national telethon. He was accused of violating the law of Ukraine “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.” As punishment, a fine of 3.4 thousand hryvnia (about $92) is provided.