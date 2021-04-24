The mayor of Junín, Pablo Petrecca, it was manifested this Friday “shocked” for the death of the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, who died tonight in a traffic accident.

“I am dismayed by the news, it is very sad news for all of Junín,” said Petrecca, referring to the death of his predecessor in the administration of that district and current head of the Transportation portfolio.

In statements to All NewsPetrecca commented that “for many years” he has been demanding that Route 7, where the accident occurred, be converted into a highway, since it is an important road that communicates with the Federal Capital.

“It is a route that has been claimed for many years to be a highway. Much progress has been made, without a doubt it is a necessity to have that highway that connects Junín with the Federal Capital and La Plata. The minister longed to connect the city Junín with a highway, “Petrecca remarked.

The mayor stressed that it was common for Meoni to travel the 270 kilometers from the capital to Junín. “All week working in Capital and the weekend he came to be with his family, to see the club of his loves Sarmiento de Junín, it is news that impacts us a lot,” said the communal chief.

GRB