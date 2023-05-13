The bank building and the entrance to the city administration of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were damaged as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Saturday, May 13, by the mayor of the city Ivan Prikhodko.

“As a result of the shelling of the center of Gorlovka from the VFU, a bank opposite the city administration along Pobeda Avenue was damaged. Smoke is fixed, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Prikhodko added that the entrance to the city administration was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian shell explosion. After his fall, a funnel formed near the building.

Earlier that day, the mayor of Gorlovka reported damage to the Epiphany Cathedral. According to him, the shells damaged the dome, and multiple damage to structures was also recorded. Initially, no one was hurt.

Prior to that, on May 11, Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky showed the consequences of the arrivals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Gorlovka. During the day they shelled the city several times. The military commissar said that at first the Ukrainian militants fired Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and then, at about 21:00, fired seven more shells, presumably from the BM-21 Grad MLRS.

The Ukrainian army shells the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics daily. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region.